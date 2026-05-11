A deadly shooting incident took place this morning (Monday) in the city of Ramle, in which a woman in her 30s was murdered and three other women were injured to varying degrees.

One of the wounded women, approximately 50 years old, was evacuated in serious condition. Another woman, in her 30s, was listed in moderate-to-serious condition, while a third woman sustained light injuries from shrapnel.

The victim was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition while undergoing resuscitation efforts, but doctors were ultimately forced to pronounce her dead upon arrival.

The woman who was lightly injured fled the scene and arrived independently at a police station, from where she was later evacuated by emergency medical teams for treatment.

A police officer who arrived at the scene stated that the identity of the suspect in the shooting is known to security forces. He added that all investigative directions are being examined and that police are working to close in on the shooter, with the initial assessment suggesting that the attackers attempted to assassinate some of the women, while others were hit by stray bullets.

Paramedics from emergency services described a complex scene, with some of the injured found inside a building and one outside in the street. According to them, they arrived with significant forces including intensive care units, ambulances, and rapid-response motorcycles, and immediately began treating victims suffering from penetrating wounds.

They noted that one woman in her 30s was critically injured, unconscious with no pulse or breathing, and resuscitation efforts were carried out before she was evacuated to the hospital. Two other women in their 30s were conscious but also suffered penetrating injuries, and received initial treatment on site including bleeding control before being urgently evacuated. A third woman was treated for shrapnel injuries and evacuated in light condition.

Police continue extensive searches for the suspect who fled the scene, alongside ongoing collection of evidence from the shooting site.