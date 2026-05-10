Churchill’s rousing speech before the House of Commons, May 13, 1940, was his first address before the House as prime minister, and there was no time to lose.

Hitler already counted France as his first major trophy. Next would be Poland, eventually leaving Britain naked and alone to face this monstrosity.

Lend Lease thankfully with the colossal United States helped somewhat, but was no answer against the terrible might of Hitler’s gargantuan fighting machine.

For nearly two years, Britain fought relatively alone…sustained by Churchill’s ‘’never give up, never give in," policy, and his speeches.

The speeches made the difference. This much we know for sure; Churchill never wavered, and he was a winner.

He won through grit. We could use him today over Iran.

In that first House speech as prime minister, he said, you ask what is our policy…victory, that is our policy, for without victory there can be no survival.

Hello out there in the White House. Hello in number 10 Downing. Are y’all paying attention? Sure does not seem like it, for all the yellow prose making the rounds.

Churchill then declared this before the House…we shall not parlay, we will not negotiate…never, never, never.

He meant it too.

What happened to all the brave talk from the men and women who run our world today? What we have left is dithering.

Only Netanyahu stands tall, and alone.

Said Churchill…we have before us an ordeal of the most grievous kind.

As do we, guys and dolls who run our world. As happened when a group of fanatical islamists captured and kidnapped a country of nearly 100 million people, Iran.

They use the place to enslave women, and to threaten Israel and the United States with annihilation once they get their hands on a bomb.

You ask…why Israel…Israel never did anything to them, and Israel is 1,000 miles away.

Best answer I can give is why not Israel; everybody else gets to take a shot.

Too bad for them that Israel shoots back.

Overall, my bet.. my pipe over Bibi’s cigars, is that as the world goes drifting away, only Bibi will be left to deal with these murderous mullahs.

That is how it was. That’s how it is.

Recall that David Ben-Gurion was a guest in London at the time of the Nazi Blitz. He was deeply impressed by the resilience of the English people.

If they can master an experience so harrowing, so can we, he proposed on becoming Israel’s first Prime Minister.

He also witnessed the power of stouthearted leadership…through Churchill.

Onward to Bibi.

Now available, a collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, “Writings."

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Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int’l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore. New from the novelist, the gambling ‘’thriller Compulsive . Website: www.jackengelhard.com

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all."