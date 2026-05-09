In a landmark move for government transparency, the Pentagon on Friday launched a public repository of previously restricted files concerning Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).

The disclosure follows a direct mandate from President Donald Trump, who earlier this year ordered federal agencies to identify and release all documentation related to unidentified flying objects and potential extraterrestrial life.

The new digital archive centralizes decades of military investigations, featuring videos, photographs, and eyewitness accounts. According to the Department of Defense, these materials are now available to the public without security clearance, with further tranches of data expected to be posted every few weeks.

The released documents span over seventy years, ranging from Cold War-era FBI reports to recent military encounters in global conflict zones. Notably, the files include transcripts from NASA’s lunar missions. During the 1969 Apollo 12 mission, astronaut Alan L. Bean described mysterious "flashes of light" that appeared to be "escaping the Moon" and moving toward the stars. Similarly, during Apollo 17 in 1972, Pilot Harrison “Jack" Schmitt likened the appearance of bright particles to "the Fourth of July."

Modern accounts within the archive detail sightings by US troops stationed in Iraq and Syria during operations against ISIS. Internal memos describe "multiple glares" of unknown origin observed in 2024 and small anomalous objects detected in 2022. While these reports reflect the subjective interpretations of the personnel involved, the Pentagon notes they remain "unresolved cases" where the nature of the phenomena cannot be definitively determined.

The push for disclosure gained momentum following remarks by former President Barack Obama regarding the reality of UAPs, though he clarified he had seen no evidence of alien contact. President Trump responded by demanding a comprehensive review of all "Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life."

In a characteristic post on Truth Social following Friday’s release, the President emphasized that the public should have the opportunity to review the evidence. He remarked that the documents would allow citizens to "decide for themselves, ‘WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?’"

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)