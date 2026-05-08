Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center announced that the hospital has been the recipient of the largest single gift to an Israeli hospital with a donation of $200 million from The Koum Family Foundation.

The historic gift will allow for the development of a new medical tower and ensure the continued growth and sustainability of Jerusalem’s most active major hospital.

With this gift the hospital will be officially renamed as:

Koum Shaare Zedek Medical Center המרכז הרפואי קום שערי צדק

Shaare Zedek, a leading center of medicine and research that treats over one million patients annually, has built a strong relationship with The Koum Family Foundation in recent years. This landmark agreement is the culmination of months of strategic visioning and collaborative dialogue between Shaare Zedek’s leadership and the Foundation. The partnership was spearheaded by Prof. Halevy, President, Prof. Ofer Merin, Director General, and Mr. Akiva Holzer, Director of Special Projects, working in close concert with Ms. Yana Kalika, President of The Koum Family Foundation.

The Koum Family Foundation was established by Jan Koum, co-founder of WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging platform. As one of the world’s prominent Jewish philanthropists, Mr. Koum has built a remarkable legacy of support for Jewish communities globally. Mr. Koum’s philanthropy is deeply committed to strengthening the State of Israel by supporting its leading medical and academic institutions alongside a variety of impactful cultural and educational initiatives.

Jan Koum welcomed the agreement with Shaare Zedek saying: “We are proud to partner with Shaare Zedek Medical Center, an institution that defines medical excellence in Jerusalem and beyond. This gift reflects our confidence in a future of medical innovation and research that will benefit patients in Israel and around the world."

Shaare Zedek President Prof. Jonathan Halevy said, “This is truly a special moment in Shaare Zedek Medical Center’s 124-year-old history. This record donation by The Koum Family Foundation reflects remarkable confidence in our hospital, our staff, the city of Jerusalem, the nation of Israel, and a heartfelt embrace of Zionism. We feel incredibly grateful that one of the Jewish world’s great philanthropic visionaries has chosen to link his name with Shaare Zedek’s unique brand of medical excellence. I am sure that this investment in Israeli healthcare will continue to positively impact the Israeli and Jewish people for generations to come."

Shaare Zedek Director General Prof. Ofer Merin said, “Mr. Koum’s historic gift to Shaare Zedek is a mark of honor for every employee of our hospital. This partnership will allow us to forge ahead with the construction of our new medical tower which will set a new standard for Israeli healthcare and further establish our hospital’s position as a national and global leader of advanced and compassionate medicine. On behalf of the Shaare Zedek staff, patients and families, and indeed of all the people of Jerusalem, I express my deep gratitude to Mr. Koum and the Foundation."

A New Medical Tower for Medical Excellence in Jerusalem

Shaare Zedek Medical Center is Jerusalem’s most active major hospital and one of the seven largest medical centers in Israel. In response to dramatic demographic regional growth over the past decade, the hospital has nearly doubled its patient-care capacity to more than 1,000 inpatient beds; that number is expected to soar in the coming years. This rapid and sustained growth has necessitated the development of an all-new medical tower that will further the hospital’s commitment to excellence in caring for patients from all across the region.

Upon completion, the tower will be the largest and most advanced facility of its type anywhere in Israel. The tower will total 24 stories and encompass over 1.5 million square feet including all-new and expanded surgical and emergency care facilities. In response to developing regional threats, it will be designed to the highest standards of structural protection, including significant underground spaces and a helipad positioned on the building’s roof to enable direct helicopter access. The new tower is in the advanced stages of planning. The project is being designed and planned by Mochly-Eldar Architects, with Margolin Bros. Engineering and Consulting as the Project Manager.

The project has been approved by the Government of Israel and the Municipality of Jerusalem.