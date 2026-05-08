More than 1,000 residents are expected to gather at Yellowstone Park in Forest Hills on Sunday for a large-scale rally against antisemitism aimed at transforming public concern into organized community action.

The event, titled “This Shall Not Stand," will take place on Sunday, May 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Yellowstone Park in Forest Hills, New York. Organizers say the rally is intended to serve both as a show of solidarity with the Jewish community and as a strategic mobilization effort in response to growing antisemitic incidents.

Community members, local residents, activists, and elected officials are expected to attend the gathering, which organizers describe as a movement focused on long-term action and public engagement.

Featured speakers will include activist and content creator Zack Sage Fox, former New York State Assemblyman and Americans Against Antisemitism founder Dov Hikind, New York State Assemblyman David Weprin, and Jayne Zirkle, director of communications and outreach for the Lawfare Project.

Organizers say the rally will center around three primary goals: empowering the community, mobilizing coordinated online and offline action, and establishing long-term initiatives to strengthen public safety and combat antisemitism.

“This isn’t just a gathering-it’s a movement," said Daniel Rosen, president of IMPACT. “We are mobilizing to support our neighbors and making it clear that this type of hate shall not stand in our community. We are here to be the impact."

Members of the media and the public are invited to attend. Organizers said representatives will be available for interviews regarding future community safety initiatives and ongoing efforts to address antisemitism.

The “This Shall Not Stand" initiative is organized by IMPACT, a nonprofit organization launched to confront antisemitism and disinformation through coordinated civic action. The organization operates a technology platform and mobile application designed to help communities organize advocacy campaigns, contact elected officials, and mobilize participation in public events.