Amid speculation that President Trump is seeking to enter a deal according to which Iran commits to a full moratorium on uranium enrichmentfor a period of time, it is crucial not to ignore Pikaxe Mountain.

Pikaxe Mountain is anything but a secret Iranian facility.

Iran doesn't hide the existence of this huge underground facility carved so deep into the granite mountain that only nukes can destroy it.

Iran doesn't even claim that the facility has nothing to do with its nuclear project.

They claim, however, that no one can inspect the site, as there is no nuclear material in the facility - only centrifuges for enriching uranium.

It is profoundly irresponsible for anyone to think that a moratorium will be honored by Iran.

But even if they did, for every moratorium there is a day after the moratorium ends.

So in a spectacular best-case situation, when the moratorium ends, the Pikaxe Mountain facility will have so many top-of-the-line centrifuges in place that they will be putting out substantial quantities of bomb-grade material in no time.

And the only way to take out the facility will be with nukes.

We say "to 120" - so even Mr. Trump will live to see Israel forced to nuke Iran if he agrees to a moratorium on enrichment rather than ensuring that Iran is stripped of its enrichment capabilities.

Dr. Aaron Lerner heads IMRA - Independent Media Review and Analysis, since 1992 providing news and analysis on the Middle East with a focus on Arab-Israeli relations.