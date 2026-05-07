הפשיטה המשטרתית ביבנאל דוברות המשטרה

Police this evening (Thursday) released unusual footage from a raid carried out several weeks ago on a home in the town of Yavne’el, following intelligence indicating that an illegal marriage involving a minor was being conducted.

When officers arrived at the scene, family members claimed that the event was merely a “vort" (engagement ceremony), which is not prohibited by law.

However, a search of the house uncovered evidence contradicting their claims. Police found a ketubah (Jewish marriage contract) that had allegedly been deliberately hidden, as well as a glass intended for the traditional wedding-breaking ceremony and a wedding ring.

The footage shows the bride, a 16-year-old girl, dressed in a white wedding gown alongside a “prayer for the bride." Outside the home, officers located a decorated vehicle intended for the bride and groom.

The groom in the event is an adult man, and police suspect that the families deliberately attempted to disguise an illegal wedding as an innocent engagement ceremony.

Tonight’s publication comes amid another controversy that erupted over the past 24 hours after a notice circulated announcing a “vort" between a man approximately 30 years old and an underage girl. The announcement led to violent confrontations in the area between family members and residents and activists who arrived to protest the ceremony.

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה

credit: דוברות המשטרה