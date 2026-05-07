President Isaac Herzog began the second part of his official visit to Central America on Thursday in Costa Rica.

President Herzog and the First Lady Michal Herzog met with Costa Rican Jewish community leaders at the Centro Israelita Sionista before being welcomed by the students and staff of the Instituto Dr. Jaim Weizman school in San José.

“We're very honored to be here. Maintaining a small Jewish community far away in such incredible premises and with such vitality and strength is amazing. It reflects the enormous Jewish story of Costa Rica, because that story goes back for generations, including with the many Holocaust survivors who came here," Herzog told the community members.

He continued: “The unique relations between Costa Rica and the State of Israel began with the United Nations Resolution in November, 1947, and onwards with the recognition of the State of Israel and maintaining the relations between our nations. This Jewish community was heavily involved in the support of Costa Rica and for the UN Resolution, declaring a Jewish state. And since then, there have been many Israeli leaders who have visited this community."

“It's incredible to see all facets of Judaism gathered here in this room because we have one duty to move forward together to understand that our enemies really don't differentiate between which synagogue we pray at or we don't pray at, and what we wear or don't wear on our heads. And we are here to stay together, to fight back, And of course, thrive and develop and keep Jewish education and Jewish life going on from generation to generation. May you go from strength to strength,“ the President concluded.