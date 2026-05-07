“Do not wrong one another, and fear your God" . Before concluding the Book of Leviticus, the Torah reminds us of what is truly essential and what is merely secondary. This week’s Torah portion warns against two forms of wrongdoing that require vigilance: financial exploitation and deception through speech. As the Prophet Samuel asked: “Does the Lord delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices as much as in obeying the voice of the Lord? Behold, obedience is better than sacrifice, and attentiveness better than the fat of rams. For rebellion is like the sin of divination, and arrogance like idolatry." The medieval commentator Gersonides explained that it is far better for a person to avoid sin altogether than to rely on sacrifices for atonement afterward.

With elections only months away, the warning of “Do not wrong one another, and fear your God" feels especially relevant. The spread of fake news and mass deception is likely to intensify in the coming months. The concluding portion of Leviticus, Bechukotai, therefore becomes not only a closing chapter but also a call for moral awakening.

Even before turning to religious sources, this issue demands examination from a universal ethical perspective. Truthfulness and integrity are values humanity would be expected to uphold even without the Torah, much like the moral foundations reflected in the Seven Noahide Laws.

King David lamented the culture of falsehood in his own era, declaring: “You destroy those who speak lies" [Psalm 5], and “Everyone lies to his neighbor; they speak with flattering lips and a double heart" [Psalm 12].

What would David say about the modern age, where screens dominate consciousness and the media landscape has become a battleground in which truth is often treated as optional and is frequently the first casualty? Fake news, half-truths, and manipulative headlines are no longer just political or commercial tactics. They have become a form of cognitive poison, eroding the moral foundations of society.

In an age where information is available in nearly every pocket, humanity should have become the most informed society in history. Instead, many are drowning in misinformation and manufactured narratives. Human civilization depends on trust: trust that engineers build bridges safely, that doctors tell the truth about our health, and that information reflects reality. Deliberate deception tears apart this unwritten social contract. When media outlets, cynical algorithms, or vested interests knowingly spread falsehoods, they are not merely making factual errors; they are committing moral vandalism. They poison the shared well from which society drinks.

Truth itself becomes the victim, and the consequences spread into every aspect of life - business, public debate, and personal relationships. The Talmud describes an era in which truth disappears from the world as a sign of moral collapse and upheaval.

One of the most fundamental human rights is the right to autonomy: “See, I have set before you today life and good, death and evil" . Genuine freedom depends on the ability to make decisions based on reality. When people are bombarded with half-truths, conspiracy theories, or manipulative headlines designed to distort perception, they are stripped of that freedom.

A person who votes, protests, or forms opinions based on deliberately implanted lies is no longer acting freely but is being manipulated like a puppet. This is a profound assault on human dignity because it treats individuals not as rational and moral beings, but as tools for power, profit, or influence.

Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of fake news is the calculated cynicism behind it. Disinformation is not created accidentally; it is carefully designed to trigger humanity’s deepest fears, anger, and hatred. Those who spread falsehoods profit by sowing panic and division, pushing groups further apart while reinforcing tribal loyalties. Hatred itself has become a profitable business model.

For this reason, even without the Torah’s explicit prohibition against verbal oppression and deceit, there would still be a moral obligation for decent people to resist. Society should demand accountability from media organizations and content creators for the damage caused by misinformation. At the same time, individuals have a moral duty not to become agents of falsehood themselves. Sharing information must be approached with responsibility and caution, recognizing that words can either build or destroy.

Lies may spread quickly across the world, but humanity’s moral responsibility is to confront them, impose consequences, and refuse to allow deception to define reality.

The Torah therefore commands: “Do not wrong one another, and fear your God" . Maimonides, in Sefer HaMitzvot, explains that this prohibition includes causing harm through words. One may not humiliate a repentant person by saying, “Remember your past deeds," nor shame a convert by saying, “Remember the deeds of your ancestors."

There are those whose moral sensitivity prevents them from responding harshly even when attacked, fearing that anger itself may consume them. The sages praised such people, saying: “Those who are insulted but do not insult in return, who hear humiliation but do not answer back - about them Scripture says: ‘Those who love Him shall be like the rising sun in its strength.’"

The author is the CEO of Tzifha International Real Estate.