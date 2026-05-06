Moshe Feiglin, chairman of the Zehut party, and former Knesset member Michael Ben-Ari agreed in a meeting held today to run together in the upcoming elections.

The two said the alliance is intended to establish a political home for Israel’s religious and nationalist sector. According to them, the move is based on the need to consolidate an ideological force that does not compromise on its core values.

Under the agreement, the joint faction will work to advance a series of principles, including decisive action against our enemies, strengthening construction of Jewish communities, encouraging immigration, reinforcing Jewish identity, and restoring governance. They also said they would act to reduce bureaucracy and strengthen individual liberty. These principles will serve as a guiding compass for their activity in the Knesset and government.

Feiglin said, “After the October 7 catastrophe, the alliance between those who opposed the Oslo Accords, warned of the approaching disaster, and paid heavy personal prices is essential to prevent the next disaster." He added that the partnership would provide the national camp with clear direction and ideological depth, enabling it to offer a right-wing alternative.

He further stated, “We call on all ideological groups seeking to combine a strong Jewish identity with genuine personal freedom to join Zehut and help shape, for our sons and daughters, a Jewish, secure, and prosperous state." According to him, this is a broad move aimed at uniting additional forces around a shared worldview.

Ben Ari said, “After October 7, we opened our eyes and understood that it is no longer possible to continue living within a concept built on dangerous illusions." He added that true leadership is measured by courage and responsibility, noting that they intend to serve as an ideological wall to safeguard Israel as a Jewish state.

The two also announced that a joint campaign team has already begun forming the candidate list, which will include figures from religious, ideological, and security backgrounds. They added that they will work transparently and by agreement to incorporate additional political and public figures who identify with the initiative’s core principles.