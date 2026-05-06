The Ra'am party concluded a series of organizational meetings in the city of Tira, focused on expanding party ranks ahead of the upcoming Knesset elections.

At the end of the deliberations, the party announced that it will run in the elections as part of the Joint List, which it defined as a pluralistic and technical alliance.

Ra'am emphasized the importance of securing an influential position in government decision-making. The party aims to translate the demands of Arab society into practical achievements, protect the interests of the Arab public, and build a political force capable of addressing the challenges of crime, housing, and education.

As part of its preparations, the party called on the Arab public to join activist groups and take on leadership roles within the organization.

The list of priorities outlined by the party also includes the fight against incitement, the legal recognition of Bedouin villages in the Negev, and employment issues - all of which require organized political action.

Ra'am called upon all "members of the Arab people" to join groups of activists and influencers and to take a leading, proactive role within the party.

Party leader MK Mansour Abbas recently clarified that the primary mission is to increase the political power of the Arab public. According to Abbas, this step is essential to blocking a victory for right-wing parties and enabling the party’s integration into the next "Correction Coalition."