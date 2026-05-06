Former Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Director Yoram Cohen commented on his decision to join the "Yashar!" party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, during a press conference on Tuesday.

In his remarks, Cohen explained that while the political arena is foreign to him, he feels a profound commitment to serve the country at this time.

He highlighted his deep and long-standing relationship with Eisenkot, which spans over 25 years: "Through a shared effort and combined forces, we succeeded in halting the Intifada. We possess the personal and organizational capabilities to confront current challenges and offer hope to the nation."

He expressed full confidence in Eisenkot, saying, "I see Gadi as the right man at the right time to lead Israel, make difficult decisions, and navigate the country through the critical crossroads ahead."

Explaining his decision to join Eisenkot’s party, Cohen added, "Joining Eisenkot is a 'Tzav 8' (emergency call-up) for me. Allowing a leadership that has failed to continue leading would be irresponsible. I received many offers, but Gadi is the right person."

When later asked whether Shin Bet Director David Zini should be dismissed, Cohen replied, "There is no need for unnecessary statements that would harm the organization or Mr. Zini. If, Heaven forbid, clear evidence emerges of personal bias, then we would have to consider the next steps."

Cohen, a resident of Jerusalem's Ramot neighborhood and a member of the Religious Zionist community, has been one of the sharpest critics of the Netanyahu-led right-wing government. Unlike his predecessor Yuval Diskin, Cohen supported the Shalit deal, stating at the time: "The level of risk we are taking is a security challenge we can handle. Gaza has 20,000 Izz ad-Din al-Qassam terrorists; another 200 terrorists won't cause the world to fall on our heads."

In a statement regarding Cohen's recruitment, the Yashar! party said: "In recent years, he has become a prominent and moral voice in public discourse, standing against attacks on state institutions and the values of statism, and working against the weakening of the security establishment and the deepening rifts in Israeli society."

Eisenkot added, "My friend Yoram brings with him more than 35 years of rich security experience and expertise in national security. He is a professional, statesmanlike, and ethical voice who represents the type of leadership Yashar! offers the people of Israel: a leadership of responsibility and integrity; of results, not slogans. We will put Israel back on a straight and ethical track, with security strength and a unifying, hopeful leadership that brings the people of Israel together."