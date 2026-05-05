Avia, the widow of Yishay Slotki who was killed in action on the Gaza border on October 7 alongside his brother Noam, married Micha Goldenberg on Lag B'Omer.

Before the wedding, on Sunday, Avia visited Yishai's grave together with his family.

In a post she published several months ago on the occasion of her engagement, Avia wrote, "What I did not know was possible - my heart knew and it knew how to break and to open and to love, to make room for more and to grow more and more."

She also wrote that even in moments when she felt there was no hope left, her heart surprised her: "Even when I thought it was no longer possible he proved me wrong - that the heart knows how to miss to the depths of its soul and to love to the depths of the abyss. Here too a whole journey still lies ahead of us; I am grateful for what was, and for all that is yet to come. This is our small victory."

Avia with Yishai's parents, of blessed memory, before the chuppah Photo: Chaim Goldberg, Flash90

The two brothers were with their families in Be'er Sheva on the morning of the massacre. When the Hamas attack began, the two decided to go immediately to the field. They put on uniforms, took their personal pistols and first aid kits, and drove to the Gaza border area.

Avia Salotki at Yishai's grave, the day before the wedding Photo: Chaim Goldberg, Flash90

The two arrived at Kibbutz Alumim, where they went to help the wounded. Security cameras recorded the brothers charging toward a Hamas force with only handguns. On Saturday night their bodies were found surrounded by dead terrorists.