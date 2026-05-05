The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), an organization that pursues IDF soldiers overseas, announced that it has submitted a legal request to authorities in Cyprus seeking the arrest of an Israeli identified by the initials O.N.

According to the statement, the complaint was filed with the Cypriot Ministry of Justice and Public Order, the Chief of Police, and the Attorney General. HRF claims that O.N., currently in Limassol, is suspected of committing “war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide" in the Gaza Strip.

The filing, submitted through Cypriot lawyer Nikolètta Charalambídou, asserts that Cypriot courts have jurisdiction under the principle of universal jurisdiction. HRF alleges that O.N. served in the 432nd Infantry Battalion of the Givati Brigade and was involved in operations in Beit Lahia between October 2024 and January 2025.

The organization claims its complaint is based on an investigative report using open-source intelligence, social media material, and satellite imagery. It alleges involvement in the destruction of a school complex in Beit Lahia and the displacement of civilians who had been sheltering there.

HRF officials called on Cypriot authorities to issue an arrest warrant, detain the suspect pending investigation, and cooperate in gathering additional evidence.

Dyab Abou Jahjah, identified as General Director of HRF, stated that the presence of the Israeli in Cyprus “is a moral and legal imperative" for action. Natacha Bracq, Head of Litigation at the organization, claimed the evidence met the threshold for arrest and investigation.

The filing is part of what HRF describes as a broader international effort, with the group stating it has submitted dozens of complaints in multiple countries in recent years.

According to information published by Israeli government sources, HRF presents itself as a legal advocacy group but has been accused of targeting IDF soldiers abroad in what officials describe as legal harassment. The report further alleges that individuals leading the organization have expressed support for terrorist groups and have a history of extremist statements.