The voice of the New York Yankees has fallen silent. John Sterling, the legendary radio broadcaster whose theatrical flair and booming baritone defined Bronx Bombers baseball for nearly four decades, passed away on Monday at the age of 87.

Sterling, who was born Josh Sloss to a Jewish family in Manhattan on July 4, 1938, died at Englewood Hospital due to health complications. His former wife, Jennifer, noted that he had been recovering from a heart attack and bypass surgery earlier this year at his home in Edgewater, New Jersey.

Over a staggering 36 seasons, Sterling became a cultural fixture in New York sports. He called a total of 5,651 Yankees games, including an incredible "iron man" streak of 5,060 consecutive broadcasts that spanned from 1989 to 2019.

He officially retired from Yankees broadcasts in April of 2024, but returned to the booth for the Yankees’ postseason run that year. The Yankees lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sterling’s journey began far from the bright lights of Yankee Stadium. Growing up in a Jewish household, he was drawn to the magic of radio at a young age, inspired by the dramatic introductions of 1940s programs. He launched his career in 1960 and worked in various markets, including Atlanta, before returning home to New York.

Beyond baseball, Sterling lent his voice to the NBA’s Washington Bullets, the New Jersey Nets, and the New York Islanders. In 2016, his contributions to the industry were cemented with an induction into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

In an official statement, the Yankees organization paid tribute to the man who became synonymous with their victories.

"John Sterling breathed life and excitement into Yankees games for 36 years while wearing his passion for baseball and the Yankees on his sleeve. He informed and entertained generations of fans with a theatrical and unapologetic style that was uniquely his own."

Sterling was perhaps most famous for his individualized home run catchphrases. What began as a spontaneous "Bern, baby, Bern!" for Bernie Williams evolved into a highly anticipated ritual. Fans and players alike would wait to hear what creative moniker Sterling would bestow upon a new slugger.

Reflecting on his retirement in early 2024, Sterling remained humble about his creative process.

"I just happened to do something for Bernie Williams. He hit a home run and I said, 'Bern, baby, Bern!' And it kind of mushroomed from there. But it never was intended for every player, because, frankly, I’m not smart enough to do something for every player."

John Sterling is survived by his four children, including triplets Bradford, Derek, and Veronica, and daughter Abigail.