The Israeli-American Council (IAC) honored physician, businesswoman, and philanthropist Dr. Miriam Adelson on Sunday with the “Defender of Am Yisrael (The People of Israel) Lifetime Achievement Award" at its Los Angeles regional gala celebrating Israel’s 78th Independence Day.

IAC Chairman Emeritus Shawn Evenhaim presented the award to Dr. Adelson during the gala, named “Together We Rise: One Heart - Israel 78," at a private Beverly Hills home. Joining them at the ceremony was former hostage Bar Kuperstein.

In bestowing the honor, IAC paid tribute to Dr. Adelson’s “courageous and visionary leadership, especially in history's most defining moments," and for her “unwavering commitment to strengthening and safeguarding the State of Israel and the Jewish People."

Evenhaim said that after the October 7 Hamas terror attack, Dr. Adelson “showed the Jewish world what courage and leadership truly mean. You used every resource at your disposal to advocate for the return of the hostages. You were persistent until the last hostage was brought home. As you often say, all Jews are your family, and through your actions, you have shown what that truly means. You treated the families of the hostages as your own. We, and Jews around the world, are deeply grateful."

In accepting the award, Dr. Adelson said: “The best day of my life was when all the hostages returned. It was around my birthday, and I said, ‘God gave me this gift.’ It added a few years to my life."

“Dr. Miriam Adelson is a titan of our times and a tireless champion for Am Yisrael. Her transformative leadership and philanthropy have profoundly shaped the Jewish world and immeasurably strengthened the U.S.-Israel alliance," said Elan S. Carr, IAC’s CEO and former U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism. “Her commitment to the security and unity of our people is more vital than ever during these challenging times. With this award today, we celebrate her and honor her remarkable legacy and ongoing devotion to our shared future."