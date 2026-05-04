Residents in Judea and Samaria are criticizing the flagship project of Economy Minister Nir Barkat, “the state basket," arguing that it excludes an entire region of Israel in Judea and Samaria.

The project offers 100 products at significantly reduced prices in branches of the Carrefour chain, which won the government tender.

According to the tender conditions, the chain is required to operate 40 branches nationwide, and in practice it offers the discounted basket in 51 branches.

However, Carrefour does not operate any branches in Judea and Samaria, preventing residents of the area from accessing the discounted products.

The residents argue that the tender in its current form completely discriminates against those living in Judea and Samaria. It should be noted that in some parts of Judea and Samaria, Carrefour’s online delivery service is available.