כך נעצרו מיידי האבנים דוברות המשטרה

Police from the Shalem Station, together with Border Police officers, arrested three minor terrorists overnight, all residents of Issawiya, on suspicion of involvement in a serious stone-throwing incident targeting public buses in Jerusalem.

The suspects were identified by Jerusalem District control center observers as they hurled stones at passing vehicles. Damage was caused to several buses, though police noted that no injuries were reported.

Upon receiving the alert, police forces were directed to the scene and began searching for those involved, guided by real-time surveillance.

Officers were able to locate the suspects and track their escape route, leading to their swift arrest shortly after the incident. The suspects, aged 11, 12, and 14, were taken in for questioning at a local police station.

At the conclusion of their interrogation, all three were released to house arrest under the supervision of their parents. Police emphasized that they view any attempt to harm public safety and road users with utmost severity.