A haredi couple from Modiin Illit gave birth to quadruplets on Sunday at Sheba-Tel Hashomer Medical Center, four years after giving birth to their first set of quadruplets.

Both sets of quadruplets consisted of three girls and a boy. However, in the previous birth, four years ago, one of the girls passed away immediately after birth, and another died a year later. The unique case was first reported by Kol Chai Radio.

The family, which affiliates with the Breslev hassidic sect, resides in Modiin Illit's Brachfeld neighborhood.

The quadruplets are the great-grandchildren of Masoud Gabai from Safed, who is considered to be the living Jewish Israeli with the most descendants. Gabai has seen the births of over 100 descendants.