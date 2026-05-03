Reserve troops of the 205th Brigade, under the command of the 252nd Division, operated over the past two months in the northern Gaza Strip, east of the Yellow Line.

During their activity, the troops, in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit, demolished eight underground tunnel routes and conducted engineering drilling operations for the detection and demolition of underground tunnel routes along the Yellow Line.

The troops completed their mission in the area and concluded their sixth operational deployment since the beginning of the war.

In previous deployments, they also operated in the southern Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.

The brigade’s troops will be replaced in this arena by troops of the 14th Brigade.