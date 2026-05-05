In an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, Lester and Elane shared a deeply personal and inspiring story of Aliyah - one that began almost by accident and grew into the fulfillment of a lifelong, multigenerational dream.

For years, Israel was simply a beloved vacation destination. Like many visitors, they admired its beauty, culture, and sense of belonging, but never seriously considered making it their permanent home. “We used to joke about it," Elane recalled, describing how Aliyah was more of a distant idea than a concrete plan.

That changed about four or five years ago, when a friend introduced them to a new community in Israel - Carmay Hanadiv. Initially, the idea was purely practical: they explored purchasing an apartment as an investment. “We weren’t thinking about moving, at least not anytime soon," Lester explained. But life has a way of shifting perspectives. As retirement approached and circumstances in the United States evolved, what once seemed distant suddenly felt possible.

“We realized this is actually a great idea," they said. “Why not?"

Click here to join Carmay Hanadiv

Yet their decision was shaped by more than timing or lifestyle. Both Lester and Elane are children of Holocaust survivors, men who endured the horrors of the Holocaust and, as they later discovered, had once dreamed of living in Israel themselves. “Our fathers didn’t have a choice when they had to leave their homes," Elane reflected. “We do."

That realization gave their Aliyah profound meaning. Moving to Israel wasn’t just a personal decision, it was a continuation of a legacy. “We’re not just living our dream," Lester said. “We’re living theirs."

When the day finally came, it was nothing short of transformative. “One of the best days of our lives," they described it.

Today, the couple lives in Carmay Hanadiv, a growing community that offers a unique blend of Israeli life and international newcomers. Unlike more established Anglo enclaves, Carmay Hanadiv stands out for its authentic integration. “This is really an Israeli community," they emphasized. “We’re living among Israelis, and they’ve been incredibly warm and welcoming."

Daily life there feels both peaceful and vibrant. Surrounded by nearby moshavim, their mornings begin with the sound of roosters, and their views include open fields with cows and horses grazing in the distance. It’s a setting that feels almost pastoral, yet deeply connected to the broader Israeli experience.

Their Hebrew is improving, their social circles are expanding, and the Anglo population in the area continues to grow, though integration remains at the heart of the experience. “That’s what makes this place special," they noted.

Despite leaving children behind in the United States for now, Lester and Elane remain hopeful that their family will one day follow. “We’ll be the pioneers this time," they said with a smile.

For them, Aliyah is not just a relocation, it’s a daily source of gratitude. “There’s not a day that goes by," Elane shared, “that we don’t say at least once: we can’t believe we made Aliyah."

Click here to join Carmay Hanadiv