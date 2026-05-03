תיעוד מחיסול מחבלי ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה דובר צה"ל

Troops of the Multidimensional Unit (888), under the command of the 36th Division, continue operating south of the Forward Defense Line in order to remove threats to Israeli civilians.

During operations in recent days, the troops identified and eliminated two armed Hezbollah terrorists operating in the area who posed a threat, using a precise UAV strike.

In additional operations, terrorists were identified inside structures in the area who posed a threat, in a subsequent strike conducted in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force, the terrorists were eliminated.

"The troops continue locating and dismantling missile launchers belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization using the unit’s technological capabilities," the IDF stated. "The IDF will continue operating against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF troops, in accordance with the directives of the political echelon."