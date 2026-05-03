Operation Roaring Lion has left a deep mark on the Israeli economy, as the labor market experienced a sharp and rapid shock. According to an Employment Service report published on Sunday morning, the number of job seekers reached 396,000 by the end of March - a figure even higher than the peak recorded during Operation Swords of Iron, when the number stood at 332,000.

The most dramatic shift was recorded in the ratio between available jobs and job seekers. While in February the market was considered “tight" - roughly one job per applicant - in March the ratio dropped to just 0.32. In practical terms, for every 10 job seekers, only three positions are available.

As in previous crises, the most vulnerable populations have borne the heaviest employment toll. The share of women among all job seekers rose to more than 58%. Many were forced into unpaid leave or left their jobs due to the closure of the education system and the transition to remote learning.

Among those aged 34 and under, the number of job seekers surged by 246%. These younger workers are often employed in sectors dependent on gatherings and an open economy, such as sales and services.

The most severe impact was seen in “outdoor" professions restricted by Home Front Command guidelines. The number of job-seeking gardeners jumped by 496%, while sports and fitness workers saw a 348% increase.

For the first time in years, Arab cities no longer top the list of job seekers. They have been overtaken by haredi cities, which experienced unprecedented increases. In Modi’in Illit, approximately 13% of residents are job seekers; in Beitar Illit about 12%; in Elad more than 11%; and in Bnei Brak over 10%.

Despite the difficult figures, the Employment Service expressed cautious optimism. Attorney Inbal Mashash, Director General of the Employment Service, noted that the Israeli market has previously demonstrated resilience and a capacity for rapid recovery following crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Operation Swords of Iron.

According to the assessment, as long as the ceasefire continues and Home Front policies allow, a gradual return of workers from unpaid leave and an increase in available positions are expected in the coming months.