Over the weekend, the IAF carried out dozens of strikes to support ground forces in the field.

On Friday, the IAF struck and destroyed a launcher that was loaded and ready to fire toward Israeli territory, following direction from troops on the ground.

The IDF stated: “The Hezbollah terrorist organization is once again violating the ceasefire understandings. The IDF will continue to operate against threats to Israeli civilians and IDF forces, in accordance with directives from the political echelon."