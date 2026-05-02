Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio,member of the Middle East Forum and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.

When the canary stops singing in the mine, the miners know the air is already poisoned.

March 23: four ambulances of the Jewish service set on fire.

April 15: fire at the Finchley Reform Synagogue (north London).

April 17: fire in Hendon at the headquarters of a Jewish charity (Jewish Futures).

April 18: Molotov cocktail attack against the Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow (north-west London).

April 29: stabbing in Golders Green.

And this is only in London over the past month.

It is a creeping, methodical siege that transforms once cosmopolitan and liberal neighborhoods into hostile territories and pushes an ancient, respectful, and integrated community to question its future on British soil.

3,700 attacks against British Jews in a single year.

Chilling report on “no-go zones for Jews in England" in the weekly Le Point:

“Signs of solidarity with Palestine, in the form of stickers displayed on shop windows, dot Bradford. A former textile hub, the city-nicknamed ‘Bradistan’ due to its large Pakistani community-illustrates the flaws of British multiculturalism.

"Sarah Sackman, Labour candidate in the upcoming general election for the Finchley and Golders Green constituency, which hosts a large Jewish community, stated: ‘I have friends who are afraid to wear a kippah on public transport. On university campuses, attacks against Jewish associations have been shocking.’

"From the windows of the café opposite the Jewish Community Centre on Finchley Road, a quiet North London neighborhood-red brick houses, families returning from school, sports fields-you can see security guards searching visitors."

Meanwhile, Jewish children are attacked at train stations in London. And so London has become “a no-go zone for Jews," denounced the former counter-extremism czar Robin Simcox. And Jews are leaving London.

On Oxford Street, in central London, young Jews attacked.

A convoy of cars in London threatens Jews with megaphones, shouting “rape your daughters."

Jewish women and children run over by a scooter in London.

Without even mentioning the massacre at the Manchester synagogue.

“I am more afraid for my daughter wearing a Star of David on the London Underground than for my son in the Israeli army in Gaza," said Lord Wolfson in the House of Lords.

Samuel Hayek, president of the Jewish National Fund, shocked England: “Jews have no future in the United Kingdom," said Hayek, who has lived in the UK for 40 years and is one of the country’s most prominent philanthropists.

The Muslim population in England could triple over the next twenty years.

Dominic Green writes in the Wall Street Journal: “We are one major terrorist attack away from the end of Jewish life in England."

Those who can, emigrate. Those who stay, retreat into increasingly fortified communities, paying with their daily freedom the price of their identity.

According to Winston Smith, the protagonist of “1984", doublethink and doublespeak are used to mask what is actually being said in an oppressive regime.

So when our “good people"-the Progressives, the Anti-fascists, the professional Partisans and the Woke activists-repeat that the problem is two swastikas, three skinheads or Orbán attacking Soros, they are telling us something they do not want to admit out loud.

Landing at Tel Aviv airport, Mark Lewis, one of the most famous English lawyers, said: “Europe is finished."

The canary has stopped singing. The silence that follows is the sound of a long history coming to an end.