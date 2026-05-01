Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow and the Executive Vice President of Programs at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. His book, Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers' Fight Against the Left,tells the story of the Left's 200 Year War Against America

Polling shows that more Democrats under 50 have a favorable view of Iran than of Israel.

That comes fresh off the Islamic regime massacring tens of thousands of its own protesters after helping perpetrate the Oct 7 massacre inside Israel. The victims of both sets of atrocities, from the protesters in Tehran to Nova music festival attendees in Israel, were young and liberal.

And yet the young liberals of America have chosen the old theocrats who ordered their deaths.

It’s a reversal of sympathies that baffles Iranian dissidents and pro-Israel activists, but it shouldn’t. The Islamic takeover of Iran was horrendously bad for civil rights, freedom and any kind of liberal society, but had nevertheless been advocated for by marxists and socialists as part of the grand march of decolonization across the world that saw them support Communist genocides across Asia, Islamic terrorism in the Middle East, brutal dictatorships across South America and Africa, and black nationalist terrorists in America among many other evils.

Along the way they made common cause with Latin American drug cartels, clan-based tyrants in Africa, the mass murder of millions in China, North Korea and Cambodia, and the Islamic repression of millions from Pakistan to North Africa. Some of the regimes they backed described themselves as socialist, but very few were anything more than tribal and military dictatorships with the serial numbers sawed off.

Their current end stage, oligarchic capitalism in China, a family cult in North Korea, Jihadis running amok across the Muslim world, doddering dictatorships in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela propped up by drug money and slavery, have anything progressive or particularly leftist about them, but that never mattered. And still doesn’t.

The logic of decolonization required leftists to support the most brutal, tyrannical and murderous regimes as long as they appeared to be reversing Western world power and colonialism. Their crimes against their own people and even fellow leftists in their own countries were irrelevant. Faced with atrocities, they minimized them, covered them up, excused them, and smeared those who reported them liars and reactionary slanderers, a fate experienced by a range of journalists reporting on leftist genocide from George Orwell to John Barron, to protect the killers.

Is it really any wonder that a movement which tried to spin the Ayatollah Khomeini as a wise and moderate leader, that cheered on the terrorists who took Americans hostage, and has been shilling for the Islamic Revolution for nearly half a century, is still pushing its propaganda?

Decolonization, the destruction of western civilization, its power, culture and existence, is the supreme leftist cause, and anyone aiding in that cause, no matter how otherwise abhorrent, from Stalin and Mao to Khomeini and Maduro, is to be protected, not necessarily because of what they stand for, but what they stand against. And that is why Israel is the enemy.

Some leftists had once justified Israel as an agent of decolonization, but while Israelis were an indigenous people who reclaimed their own land, they did not do so to wage war on western civilization, but to build a complementary civilization living in harmony and partnership.

The Soviet Union, which as far back as Lenin (and for that matter Marx) had rejected the legitimacy of Zionism and Jewish peoplehood did not take long to turn on Israel. Its third world alliance targeted Israel, along with South Africa, Rhodesia and various moderate South American, African and Asian countries for ‘decolonization’ through subversion and terrorism. Some of these targets, like South Africa and Rhodesia, were chosen because the arguments for destroying them made for an easy litmus test while paving the way for destroying the rest.

A Democrat party ideologically in thrall to leftist radicals has made the destruction of Israel into the latest litmus test for decolonization. Israel’s crime isn’t to be found in any of the lies about genocide or famine. Israel's real crime is that it continues to resist its own destruction.

The scope of that destruction does not end at the borders of the third world, but has swept on into the heartlands of the great cities of western civilization, London, Paris, New York, and making an example out of Israel, like Hungary, is vital for finishing ‘decolonization’ by having Muslims colonize and destroy the rest of the west. Hating Israel is really a death wish.

And that is the whole point.

The campaign against Israel is about picking a target, personalizing it, polarizing it and making it as hated as possible not just to destroy it, but what it represents: resistance and the refusal to submit. The propaganda of Islamic colonialism breaks down each of its targets into a ‘unique case’ in which a greater power (Israel being about as small of a ‘great power’ as can be imagined) is oppressing a Muslim minority. Then comes India. And the entire western world.

That is the final objective. It’s why the left easily chose Iran over Israel, just as it chose Iran, the Taliban, Qatar, the Houthis, the Khmer Rogue, the Viet Cong and the USSR over America, just as it chose Pakistan over India, Pakistani sex grooming gangs over raped girls in the UK, and why it will always choose those who are destroying western civilization over that civilization.

Why would Democrats choose Israel over Islamic terrorism when they won’t even choose America over Islamic terrorism, Latin America drug cartels or foreign tyrants? Shedding Israel and Jewish voters is another bump on the road on the way to the party’s absolute radicalization. Having already shed the South, and working class white voters, the Democrats are dispensing with their entire former identity leaving nothing except a hollow shell filled with far leftist politics.

Like many of the European parties, the Democrats are rapidly becoming a generic socialist party untethered from their past history and animated by the third world internationalism and broad front ‘resistance’ movements invented by Soviet Communism during the Cold War.

These coalitions redefined the old Marxist paradigm of an alliance between intellectual elites and the working class to smash capitalism into an internationalist paradigm in which western leftists were the elites and the third worlders were the working class on a joint mission to destroy western civilization. It’s this murder-suicide pact not socialized medicine, a four-day work week or any of the other hollow promises of socialism that truly defines the postmodern left.

Iran wants to help murder the West. Israel doesn’t.

And the Democrats want murderers.