For the first time, our Prime Minister, the elected leader of Britain, stood up and said it plainly.

Keir Starmer condemned Jew hate in Britain, unequivocally. He called it what it is, a threat to our way of life. He laid out, with clarity and precision, the forces driving it.

He spoke not in platitudes, but in specifics and he promised to act.

For many Jews across the UK, this was the moment they have been waiting for.

At last, leadership, recognition, someone saying publicly what they have been warning privately, publicly, desperately, for nearly three years.

“Thank you, Prime Minister."

But they are missing the most important message in what he said today.

Because in finally articulating what the Jewish community has been screaming, not whispering, since October 7th, he has done something else entirely.

He has admitted that he knew. He knew what was driving this hatred, knew where it was coming from, knew how it was manifesting on our streets, knew what it would lead to. If he knew, then the question is no longer whether this could have been prevented, it is why he chose not to act.

That is not a failure of awareness, it is a failure of leadership and it is a disgrace.

He named Iran, so why didn’t he act against it?

The Prime Minister explicitly referenced Iran as a threat to British Jews. That matters, because it is demonstrably true.

The regime in Tehran funds, arms and ideologically drives much of the antisemitism now spilling into Western societies. It is not a distant problem, it is an active one. But if he understands that and today he made clear that he does, then his own record becomes impossible to defend.

Why has his government still not proscribed the IRGC? Why, when allies have taken decisive positions, has Britain hesitated? Why did his government refuse to support the United States and Israel in confronting Iranian aggression?

You cannot name the source of the threat while refusing to confront it. That is not caution, that is complicity through inaction.

When a state sponsor of extremism is not challenged, its ideology travels and we are now living with the consequences of that failure.