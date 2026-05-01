Opening

I read the word three times before I understood it wasn't a translation error.

"The subject demonstrated resistance... focused physical force was applied... she was later found without signs of life."

The subject. That's how she was described in the internal report of Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Nika Shakarami, as exposed by BBC Persian. A sixteen-year-old girl who had gone out to protest the death of Mahsa Amini. A girl the same age as my granddaughter. The same age as the students who stood in front of me in the classroom for thirty years.

I sat in front of the screen and thought about the distance between the words "subject" and "girl." That distance is not linguistic. It is bottomless. It is the difference between two civilizations, between two conceptions of God, between two worlds that cannot coexist in the same moral space. The man who wrote that report was not, in that moment, an evil person - he was a person whose system had taught him to see a child as a technical malfunction.

And that, to me, is far more terrifying than private cruelty. Private cruelty can be punished. A system that teaches you not to see - that has to be dismantled.

This essay was born from that moment in front of the screen.

I. Forty-Eight Years of Engineered Falsehood

The regime in Tehran has been building, methodically, for almost half a century. Forty-eight years in which shahada - martyrdom for the sake of ideology - has been the mortar holding the walls together. In recent months, as pressure on the structure has mounted, so has the price the regime is willing to pay: live fire at protesters, torture inside police vans, systematic harassment of the families of the dead so they cannot become symbols.

Studying the writings of Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook - the first Chief Rabbi of British Mandate Palestine and one of the most important Jewish thinkers of the twentieth century - sharpened something for me. The Iranian failure is not only political or moral. It is cognitive. It begins with a false perception of reality itself.

Rav Kook writes a sentence whose sharpness is almost chilling:

"Death is a vision of falsehood. Its impurity lies in its lie. What human beings call death is in truth only the intensification of life and its surging power."

The Iranian regime built itself precisely on that "vision of falsehood." It is believed that death was a source of strength. That fear was governance. That if you only multiplied blood, you would multiply sovereignty. And so it built a monument to darkness in the place where a country should have stood.

When they shoot a teenage girl and call her "the subject," they are not merely erasing her humanity. They are trying to impose their internal story - that death is the essence - onto the throbbing reality of an entire people who refuse to accept that story.

II. The Structural Gap: The Hebrew Priest Versus the Iranian Executioner

This, I believe, is the heart of the matter. And this is where the difference between two conceptions of God becomes tangible.

In ancient Israel, the priesthood - the kohanim - was the spiritual axis of the nation. The priests served in the Temple, blessed the people, and embodied the connection between Heaven and earth. And they were given an unusual command: a priest may not come into contact with the dead. Not even at a funeral, with very few exceptions. For most of my life this commandment seemed strange to me, almost cold. Then Rav Kook opened it up:

"The priests, in their holiness, are elevated above this false thinking [about death]... and therefore in the world of the priests, death is not bound up with impurity."

This is not an arbitrary decree. It is a foundational declaration: those who lead the nation must not be poisoned by the perception of death. They are forbidden to live inside the lie. Their role is to magnify life, to see the heroism within it, and to refuse the abyss that death represents. The priest keeps his distance from the corpse, not because the dead person is evil, but because the spiritual leadership of a people must remain clean of the influence of nothingness. A leader contaminated by death cannot lead toward life.

Now consider the inversion.

Judaism built a system in which spiritual leadership is commanded to keep its distance from death to protect the vitality of its foundations. The Iranian regime did the exact opposite. It turned the executioner into its priest. It demands of its leadership, and of its citizens, that they immerse themselves in death at every moment. Forty-eight years of inverted engineering have made bereavement and terror into the building material of the entire structure.

This is why, when the masses in the streets of Tehran and Isfahan shout "Zendegi" - "Life" - they are not only asking for freedom. They are asking that their leaders stop being priests of death. They are demanding a theological shift, not merely a political one. They understand, even if they could not put it in these words, that you cannot build a livable country on a foundation of corpses.

The difference between the two conceptions of God is precisely here. The God of Israel commands: "Choose life." The God to whom they pray in Tehran - at least as the regime presents Him - commands: "Choose death, and you will be rewarded." This is not the same religion. It is not the same world. It is not the same reality.

III. "Choose Life" as an Engineering Safety Code

The reports of harassment of bereaved families disturb me most of all. Why does a regime armed with missiles, with the Revolutionary Guards, with Evin Prison, fear a mother? Why does Nasrin Shakarami, Nika's mother, threaten them more than a fleet of warships?

Because a bereaved mother represents the truth. The life that was cut down. The memory that cannot be erased. The small body that was a girl, not a "subject." And that truth is stronger than any "vision of falsehood" the regime tried to construct over forty-eight years. A single tear of a bereaved mother dismantles more infrastructure than any ideological broadcast could ever build.

From three decades in education, I can testify: "Choose life" is not a slogan. It is an engineering safety code. A structure that exalts death will eventually suffer social material fatigue and tear itself apart from within. True sovereignty is measured by a system's capacity to contain the light of life - not by its skill in producing silent subjects. And this, perhaps, is the simplest explanation for why Israel, with all its complexity, will outlast the Islamic Republic.

IV. The Counter-Argument: Are We Trapped in Our Own Narrative?

But intellectual honesty demands that I stop and ask the harder questions.

Does the claim that death is a "falsehood" make us too indifferent to its power? The Iranian regime uses death as a strategic weapon. It works. Our choice of life - does it make us more vulnerable in the short term against a culture that sees life itself as an obstacle to be removed?

And further, what about the source itself? The BBC is an instrument of the establishment with its own interests. Is the term "the subject" being foregrounded in order to engineer in us a planned emotional response? Is my own shock right now serving a larger Western architecture for dismantling Iran, an architecture whose authors have no real plan for what comes the morning after the regime falls?

I cannot answer these fully. But I know that none of these questions cancels the foundational fact: a sixteen-year-old girl was called "the subject" in an official document. It happened. And it says something about the man who wrote it, about the man who approved it, and about the system that produced them both.

Conclusion

The gap between Iran and Israel is the gap between a system drowning in the vision of falsehood and a nation whose spiritual leaders are commanded to keep their distance from it in order to protect the purity of life. Between a god who demands blood and a God who commands the choice of life. Between an executioner who became a priest and a priest who is forbidden to touch the dead.

When we choose life, we are not only being moral. We are engineering a sovereignty that can endure.

And to Nika Shakarami, who will never read this essay, the least she deserves is for someone, somewhere, to call her by her true name.

Not "the subject."

A girl.

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A Personal Invitation

If you have read this far, something in you already knows what I have been trying to say. You feel the difference between a civilization that calls a girl "the subject" and one that is commanded to call her by her name. You sense that the choice between life and death is not a metaphor, but the real architecture beneath every political and moral question of our time.

This coming spring, in Jerusalem, a gathering will take place that few people in North America or Britain have heard about - but which I believe will be remembered as one of the quiet turning points of this century. It is a congress of the Children of Noah - B'nei Noach - men and women from across the world who are not Jewish, who do not seek to become Jewish, but who have chosen to anchor their lives in the seven universal commandments that the Hebrew tradition teaches were given to all humanity at the dawn of history. The prohibition of murder. The prohibition of theft. The pursuit of justice. The recognition of one God. The reverence for life itself.

For most of two thousand years, this idea was almost dormant. The world was divided into religions that fought one another, each claiming exclusive ownership of truth. The notion that a non-Jew could stand in their own dignity, in their own identity, and yet draw directly from the Hebrew well - without conversion, without surrender - was barely spoken. Today, something is shifting. Quietly, in dozens of countries, people are arriving at this path on their own. They are reading. They are gathering. They are coming to Jerusalem.

I am inviting you to come too.

Not to be persuaded of anything. Not to be recruited. But to stand, for a few days, in the place where history is turning over on itself - where the ancient prophecy that "from Zion shall go forth Torah, and the word of the Lord from Jerusalem" is no longer a verse on a page but a quiet, gathering reality. To meet the people who are choosing life - deliberately, structurally, theologically - as a counter-architecture to the cultures of death rising in our time.

Nika Shakarami cannot come. The mothers in Tehran cannot come. But you can.

And if there is any answer to the report I read on my screen that morning, any meaningful answer at all, it is this: that ordinary people - in London, in Toronto, in small towns no one has heard of - are choosing to align their lives with the side of life. Not out of obligation. Out of recognition.

Come to Jerusalem this spring. Stand with the news that is already quietly breaking across the world.

Be a partner in the announcement.

https://brit-olam.org/complete-registration/

Rabbi Chaim Goldberg is the head of Brit Olam, an organization founded by Rabbi Oury Cherki for Noahiides around the world.