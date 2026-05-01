A 9-year-old boy was killed on Friday morning, as reported by Williamsburg News, after being hit by a school bus in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, according to authorities and emergency responders.

The child, identified within the community as Yoel Jacobowitz, was hit at the intersection of Lorimer Street and Lee Avenue, an area heavily used by pedestrians and school traffic.

Emergency personnel from Hatzolah arrived quickly at the scene together with officers from the NYPD’s 90th Precinct. Despite their efforts, the boy was pronounced dead at the location.

Police said the circumstances of the collision are currently under investigation. No further details regarding the driver or possible charges have been released at this stage.

The intersection was temporarily closed as investigators worked at the scene. The incident prompted a significant response from emergency services and local community members.