In the vast canon of Holocaust literature, few works achieve the synthesis of historical gravity, emotional profundity, and transcendent human triumph that defines “Feigele: A Memoir" by Florence Edelstein. This book is not merely a recollection of survival; it is a testament to resilience, an ode to faith, and an affirmation of life’s capacity to regenerate itself even after the most unspeakable devastation. To read this book is to encounter not only history, but humanity at its best.

Florence Edelstein, born in 1936 in the town of Zamosc in eastern Poland, offers through her Holocaust memoir a narrative that is at once deeply personal and universally resonant. Her early years, rendered with exquisite tenderness, evoke a world steeped in tradition, familial devotion, and spiritual richness. The portrait she paints of her childhood is one of warmth and cohesion, where her grandfather, a revered rabbi, imparted sacred teachings, and her parents sustained their household with dignity through a modest family enterprise. This secure existence, so carefully constructed and lovingly maintained, is shattered with the brutal onset of war in 1941.

From that moment forward, “Feigele" unfolds with breathtaking narrative intensity. Edelstein recounts her family’s desperate flight eastward with unflinching, but humane, clarity. The harrowing journey, marked by deprivation, disease, and the ever-present specter of death, is rendered in prose of remarkable precision. Her survival of typhus, in circumstances where others perished, stands as an early indication of the indomitable will that would come to define her life.

The memoir’s depiction of exile is particularly striking. Siberia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan are not merely geographical markers; they become landscapes of endurance, where survival is measured in the most elemental terms. The stark detail of subsisting on 30 grams of bread per day is emblematic of the relentless struggle for existence that pervades this portion of the narrative. Yet even in these bleak settings, Edelstein’s voice remains suffused with a quiet strength, a refusal to succumb to despair that elevates her account beyond mere documentation.

What distinguishes “Feigele" from many other works in this genre is its seamless transition from the abyss of suffering to the summit of renewal. The postwar chapters, detailing the family’s return to Poland in 1946 and the continued hostility they encountered, are imbued with a sobering realism. Liberation, as Edelstein makes clear, did not equate to safety or acceptance. Instead, it marked the beginning of yet another chapter of displacement and uncertainty.

Her eventual arrival in the United States in 1950, at the age of 13, is portrayed with a sense of cautious optimism that is deeply moving. The Bronx emerges as a crucible of transformation, a place where Edelstein begins the arduous process of reconstructing her identity. Through her engagement with community institutions and the forging of new relationships, she reclaims fragments of a life that had been so violently disrupted.

The narrative reaches a crescendo with the introduction of Michael Edelstein, a fellow survivor whose presence in her life becomes both anchor and inspiration. Their meeting, described with an almost lyrical grace, encapsulates the memoir’s central theme: the triumph of connection over isolation, of love over loss. Their marriage, modest in its inception, serves as the foundation for a life defined by perseverance and achievement.

Florence Edelstein’s story then evolves into a quintessential embodiment of the American dream. The transformation of a five-dollar loan into a thriving business enterprise is recounted with a blend of humility and pride that underscores the magnitude of the accomplishment. Yet it is not merely the material success that captivates the reader; it is the moral and emotional architecture of the life she builds. Her role as a matriarch, a business leader, and a philanthropist is depicted with a richness that speaks to her multifaceted contributions.

Particularly compelling is the memoir’s exploration of faith as a sustaining force. Edelstein’s unwavering devotion to Judaism, forged in the crucible of unimaginable hardship, emerges as a central pillar of her resilience. Her commitment to her Jewish heritage is a living, breathing source of strength that informs every aspect of her existence. This spiritual continuity lends the narrative a depth that is both profound and inspiring.

Recently, Florence Edelstein’s enduring legacy was recognized in a deeply moving ceremony at Manhattan Supreme Court on Holocaust Remembrance Day. In the presence of numerous judges and jurists, she was honored not only for her survival but for her extraordinary contributions to memory and humanity. In a moment of solemn reverence, she lit a candle in memory of the 6,000,000 who perished, in the company of her son Ronald and her daughter Susan. The image of this dignified figure, bearing witness to history while surrounded by the next generation of her family, is one that encapsulates the very essence of her life’s - and her people's - journey.

The literary craftsmanship of “Feigele" deserves particular commendation. Edelstein’s prose is elegant yet accessible, imbued with a clarity that allows the enormity of her experiences to resonate. Her ability to convey complex emotional landscapes with precision and restraint is a testament to her skill as a storyteller. Each page is infused with a sense of authenticity that compels the reader to engage not only intellectually but emotionally.

Beyond its narrative. the book serves as an indispensable contribution to the preservation of Holocaust memory, a reminder of the human faces behind the statistics, and a call to vigilance in the face of escalating Jew hatred. As one reader aptly observed, Edelstein is not merely a survivor but a hero, a characterization that is amply borne out by the contents of this remarkable work.

In an era where the lessons of Holocaust history are too often contested or forgotten, “Feigele: A Memoir" stands as a beacon of truth and a bulwark against oblivion. It is a work that demands to be read not only for its literary merit but for its moral imperative.

Florence Edelstein’s life, as illuminated through this extraordinary memoir, is a testament to the resilience of the Jewish spirit, the sustaining power of the Jewish faith, and the enduring capacity for renewal. Her story is a message of hope that is as urgent today as it has ever been.

To encounter “Feigele" is to be reminded that even in the face of the darkest chapters of human history, the light of courage and compassion can prevail.

Fern Sidman, a former NY correspondent for Arutz Sheva, is currenty editor-in-chief of The Jewish Voice, a New York based publication. Her writings can be accessed at: tjvews.com