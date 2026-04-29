תיעוד מתקיפת תשתיות של חיזבאללה דובר צה"ל

The IDF announced on Wednesday that IDF troops destroyed more than 30 weapons storage facilities, command centers, and additional infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon over the past two days

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Air Force and the 91st Division struck approximately 20 Hezbollah military infrastructure sites in the areas of Baraashit and Shakra in southern Lebanon.

The strikes targeted weapons storage facilities, command centers, and structures used by the terrorist organization for military purposes.

According to the IDF, Hezbollah used this infrastructure to plan and carry out attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians, posing a threat to them.