US President Donald Trump told Axios on Wednesday that he intends to maintain a naval blockade on Iran until Tehran agrees to terms addressing American concerns over its nuclear program.

The President dismissed an Iranian proposal that would have involved reopening the Strait of Hormuz and easing the blockade before resuming nuclear negotiations at a later stage.

Sources familiar with the situation told Axios that US Central Command has prepared a plan involving a limited but intense series of strikes on Iranian targets, aimed at breaking the current stalemate. These strikes would likely focus on infrastructure, after which Washington would seek to bring Iran back to negotiations under increased pressure.

Trump indicated that, at present, he views the blockade as a more effective tool than direct military action, telling Axios, "The blockade is somewhat more effective than the bombing." He has not authorized any strikes as of Tuesday night, according to the report, and declined to elaborate on potential military plans during the interview.

Trump said the blockade is exerting significant pressure on Iran, stating, "They are choking like a stuffed pig," and emphasized that the United States will not allow Tehran to obtain nuclear weapons. "They can't have a nuclear weapon," he said. He added that Iran is interested in reaching an agreement in order to see the blockade lifted, saying, "They want to settle," but reiterated his reluctance to ease the measure under current conditions.

The President also claimed that Iran’s oil infrastructure is under strain due to its inability to export, though some analysts have questioned the immediacy of such risks.

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian security official, quoted by the English-language state outlet Press TV, warned that the naval blockade could provoke a strong response. The official stated that Iran has so far exercised restraint to allow space for diplomacy, but cautioned that continued pressure could lead to retaliatory measures.