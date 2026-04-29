IDF soldiers, using an armed drone, identified a Hezbollah terrorist operating within proximity to IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, posing an imminent threat to them.

Following the identification, the troops struck and eliminated the terrorist using the drone while he was attempting to flee on a motorcycle.

The IDF reported that overnight, the IDF struck approximately 20 command centers and military structures used by Hezbollah to advance attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians in several areas in southern Lebanon.