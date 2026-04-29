The road from Sa-Nur to Mevo Dotan was recently opened to traffic, but residents and drivers in the area are warning of confusion at key junctions.

According to them, the mistakes have already led to drivers mistakenly entering Palestinian Authority (PA) villages and requiring multiple security force rescues.

Y., a bus driver, told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that poor reception in the area makes it difficult to use the Waze navigation app. According to Y., Google Maps sometimes works, but in some cases directs drivers straight into PA villages.

"When exiting Sa-Nur there is a roundabout where you should continue straight, but Google Maps sends drivers left toward Arraba. A bus driver already entered there by mistake - without students on board."

A., one of the soldiers called to carry out the rescue, said a crowd had already begun gathering around the bus.

"We rushed in to extract him," he said, noting it was the third such rescue from that village.

Another problematic junction cited by residents is a roundabout near a gas station, where drivers should turn left but often mistakenly turn right toward Jenin.

An additional danger point is near the end of the route, before the Pillbox 190 junction, where drivers must turn left. According to residents, those who continue straight risk reaching the village of Ya’abed. On Independence Day, 15 Israelis mistakenly entered the village before forces arrived to extract them.

A resident of northern Samaria called on the Transportation Ministry to urgently install proper signage, saying, "We request signs immediately, to prevent a disaster."