At a special gathering held yesterday with the participation of rabbis, community leaders and housing professionals, a new residential project in Immanuel was unveiled for the Lelov Hasidic community, aimed at addressing the housing shortage facing married yeshiva scholars within the community.

The event opened with remarks from Chaim Yitzhak Tambour, one of the initiative’s organizers, who has extensive experience establishing communities for married students. Tambour highlighted the significance of the project and noted that it has received the backing of the Lelov Rebbe.

According to Tambour, Immanuel emerged as the most suitable option for the Hasidic public - and for the Lelov community in particular - after numerous alternatives were carefully examined.

Rabbi Aharon Mordechai Green, one of the community’s rabbis, spoke about the importance of providing married students with spacious housing, saying that suitable living conditions contribute to both spiritual growth and family stability, especially compared to overcrowded apartments.

Attorney Shlomo Eisenstein, a senior real estate lawyer who reviewed the project in depth, explained the key differences between buyer groups and standard developer-led projects. He said the Immanuel initiative offers greater security and reliability than many well-known buyer-group arrangements and emphasized the importance of ensuring the project’s success.

Also attending the gathering were Yuriel Zaltsman, an expert in buyer-group projects, and Rabbi Shimon Goldberg, one of the organizers and a member of the Beit Shemesh City Council, both of whom expressed strong support for the initiative.

Rabbi Eliezer Biller, who spearheaded the project, presented its advantages to participants. He noted that the Lelov Hasidim are joining a growing list of Hasidic communities that have already established a presence in Immanuel, including several Hasidic courts.