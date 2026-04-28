MK Elazar Stern told Channel 12 News today (Tuesday) that he plans to run in the next elections alongside Gadi Eisenkot in the “Yashar" party, rather than joining Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid’s joint “Together" list.

Later, Stern published a clarification statement saying: “I am a Knesset member on behalf of Yesh Atid, and I will continue to work within the faction toward broad unity among the various forces and to stop the advancement of the draft exemption law. As of now, nothing has changed - I remain a member of the Yesh Atid party and focused on public service for the citizens of the state."

Earlier, senior economist Shaul Meridor announced that he was joining Eisenkot as well. Meridor joins a growing list of senior figures who have already joined the party, including former minister Matan Kahana, former minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, and Inbar Harush Gity.

Upon joining, Meridor said: “I decided to join Gadi Eisenkot - a leader with a moral backbone, intelligent, a cool-headed strategist who knows how to analyze problems in depth. We know each other from the days when he was Chief of Staff and I was head of the Budget Department. Gadi is what Israel needs today: values, courage, decision-making ability, and above all dedication to Israel. The mission before us is clear: to rebuild the country, restore hope, and build leadership that is as good as its people. We have a strong nation with tremendous strengths. It deserves a government whose only compass is the good of the state."