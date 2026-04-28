Ra’am MK Mansour Abbas, chairman of the United Arab List (Ra’am) party, which represents the southern branch of the Islamic Movement in the Knesset, is attacking the Likud party after it published an AI-generated edited image showing Abbas driving a car, with Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid sitting in the back seat.

In the Likud statement it was written: “B'Yachad [the name of the merged party] it is clear - Mansour is the driver. It doesn’t matter how the left splits its votes. In any case, Bennett and Lapid will once again go with the ‘brotherhood alliance’ of Muslim Brotherhood supporters of terrorism."

In response, Mansour Abbas accused the “far right" of escalating its “campaign of incitement against the United Arab List," out of concern that it could become part of the “change bloc" and the next government.

According to Abbas, “The campaign to delegitimize and incite against Ra’am led by Netanyahu, Smotrich, and Ben Gvir will not deter us from continuing our political path, which is based on enforced partnership and holding positions of influence in a way that serves the interests of our Arab society and its urgent issues, foremost among them the fight against violence and crime, recognition of unrecognized villages, and ending all manifestations of discrimination and injustice."

Abbas further noted that Ra’am is working to form a joint list aimed at replacing the “racist" right-wing government with a “change government," in which Ra’am would have a meaningful presence and an influential role in shaping decisions and addressing the core issues of Arab society.