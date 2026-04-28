A new study by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), using advanced artificial intelligence tools, has identified what it describes as a consistent pattern of disproportionate treatment of Israel by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, both in the frequency of references and their tone.

The research, conducted by analysts at JPPI’s Diane and Guilford Glazer Information Center, reviewed more than 1,100 official statements issued by Guterres from the start of his tenure in January 2017 through April 2026. These included remarks to the media and statements published on the UN website. The study compared references to Israel with those directed at other countries accused of human rights violations, including Iran, China, Russia, North Korea, and Qatar.

According to the findings, Israel was mentioned more frequently than any other country examined, by a wide margin. References to Israel exceeded those concerning major global powers such as Russia and were nearly three times higher than mentions of Iran.

In addition to volume, the study analyzed tone using AI-based sentiment analysis tools. It found that more than half of the statements regarding Israel carried a negative tone - a higher proportion than for any other country in the comparison group. By contrast, statements about Iran were largely neutral, with more positive than negative assessments recorded. Criticism of China was minimal, while Qatar was described as receiving particularly favorable treatment.

The report further notes that even when Russia was criticized, the scope and intensity were more limited than in statements concerning Israel. It also identified a trend of increasingly negative language toward Israel over time, particularly in recent years.

While Guterres has expressed support for Israel’s right to exist and defend itself, condemned the October 7 attack, and called for the release of hostages, the study argues that such acknowledgments are often followed by more extensive criticism of Israeli actions.

For example, in a statement on October 13, 2023, days after the Hamas attack in which 1,200 Israelis were killed and approximately 250 abducted, Guterres opened by stating: “The situation in Gaza has reached a dangerous new low." Although he condemned the attack, the majority of his remarks focused on Israeli actions, including the evacuation of civilians, saying: “Moving more than one million people across a densely populated warzone… is extremely dangerous - and in some cases, simply not possible."

In January 2024, he described Israel’s military campaign as “the most intensely destructive campaign waged since I became Secretary-General." In another statement from August 2025, he accused Israel of harming civilians and journalists, referring to “an endless catalogue of horrors," while making limited reference to the hostages or the attacks that led to the conflict.

JPPI President Prof. Yedidia Stern said the findings reflect a measurable disparity rather than subjective interpretation. “The findings of this study are not based on feelings or political perceptions, but on a systematic analysis of hundreds of official statements," he stated.

“The role of the UN Secretary-General requires balance, caution, and consistency of standards… When the State of Israel… is exposed to such extreme criticism… while totalitarian states… receive more moderate treatment, a fundamental question arises regarding Guterres’s performance."

The study’s authors emphasized that their analysis does not seek to dismiss criticism of Israel, but to highlight what they describe as a double standard, recommending that Israel’s Foreign Ministry present the findings to UN member states.