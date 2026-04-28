Israel EduExpo 2026 is coming to Toronto, Teaneck, and the Five Towns this May - bringing top Israeli universities, scholarship guidance, and aliyah support together in one room. For North American students ready to think bigger, this is where it starts.

As more North American students begin to look seriously at Israel as an option for higher education, Israel EduExpo 2026 is making that process far more accessible.

Set to take place this May in Toronto, Teaneck, and the Five Towns, the Expo will bring together representatives from some of Israel's leading universities and colleges, along with organizations that help students navigate the practical realities of studying in Israel. The concept is straightforward: instead of sorting through programs, admissions requirements, language tracks, and financial aid on their own, students and parents can come to one place and get answers directly from the source.

Among the participating institutions are Bar-Ilan University, Tel Aviv University, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, Ono Academic College, and Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT). Together, they offer academic options ranging from undergraduate degrees to PhD programs across the sciences, technology, humanities, social sciences, business, and more.

Seats are limited. Register now to secure your spot at Israel EduExpo 2026.

The Expo is designed for a wide range of students - not only those planning to make aliyah. It is equally relevant for young people considering a gap year, a study abroad program, or a full degree in Israel. Some may be looking for English-language programs; others may be open to hybrid or fully Hebrew-language tracks. The fair is built to show the full spectrum of possibilities and help visitors find what genuinely fits their goals.

For many families, the appeal of Israel extends well beyond tuition costs or degree offerings. Students who study there often find themselves in an environment where Jewish identity is not peripheral to campus life, but part of its natural rhythm. Israeli institutions have also significantly expanded their support systems for international students, offering practical assistance with academic adjustment and day-to-day life.

A particularly valuable component of the Expo is the presence of organizations that address the broader realities of studying in Israel. Representatives from the Student Authority of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration will be on-site, offering both short informational sessions and one-on-one consultations. For students considering aliyah, this may be the most practically useful part of the day - many are unaware of the rights, benefits, and scholarship opportunities available to them, some of which can substantially reduce the cost of higher education.

The Israeli Consulates in Toronto and New York are official partners in the events. Visitors will also be able to learn about Garin Tzabar, founded by the Israeli Scouts Movement, which supports young adults from abroad who make aliyah and serve as lone soldiers in the IDF - providing preparation before aliyah, placement in a host community or kibbutz, and ongoing guidance throughout military service.

Don't navigate this alone. Come to Israel EduExpo and get the answers you need - in one place, in one day.

Neta Moallem, Founder and Director of Israel EduExpo, is clear about what drives the event. "Israeli academic institutions are recognized for their outstanding level of research and academic excellence, consistently ranking in leading international rankings," she says. "Degrees from Israeli universities are widely recognized abroad, and at a cost that is significantly more accessible compared to American institutions, students receive a world-class academic education."

Registered attendees who participate in the event will also be entered into a raffle for a valuable prize.

At a time when students are thinking more broadly about what they want from their college years - academically, socially, and personally - Israel EduExpo 2026 is offering something concrete: a chance to see Israel not as an abstract idea, but as a real and viable next step.

Israel EduExpo 2026 | Toronto · Teaneck · Five Towns | This May

Register today. Your future may be nearer than you think.