They don’t want to discuss: they want to condemn.

They don’t want to debate: they want to denounce.

They don’t want to persuade: they want to punish.

They don’t want to coexist: they want to dominate.

They don’t want to confront: they want to censor.

They don’t want to dialogue: they want to delegitimize.

They don’t want to convince: they want to humiliate.

They don’t want to reason: they want to put on trial.

Who remembers Sir David Attenborough, the famous British naturalist, saying “We could shoot Donald Trump"?

Then, from Spike Lee’s “Trump is like the Nazis and Mussolini" to Madonna screaming in front of thousands of people at the Women’s March in Washington that she had “thought a lot about blowing up the White House," it seems that for a certain “good" world, eliminating Trump was a proper and just thing to do.

From the assassination attempts on Donald Trump - first in Butler, then in West Palm Beach and now in Washington - through the murder of Charlie Kirk, up to the shooting last night at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, political violence has been bleeding America for months.

They don’t want to kill them because they are “fascists." They call them fascists to give themselves the right to kill them.

The civil war has already begun in minds and hearts (and sometimes it becomes real).

The attack on the Washington Hilton was carried out by Cole Tomas Allen, “Teacher of the Month" in California. An “educator" - once a symbol of dedication and moderation - turns into a potential executioner.

What exactly are they teaching in the classrooms? University professors cheering Kirk’s death? The Cornell University lecturer who told students that Hamas’s terrorist attack was “exhilarating" and “energizing"?

They love “diversity," as long as it is their own single, mandatory version.

In July 2024, Trump was hit in the ear while on stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A few months later, a new assassination attempt on Trump, this time at his golf club in Palm Beach: a rifle barrel poking through the fence.

In February, a man managed to break into Mar-a-Lago in the middle of the night with a rifle and a canister of gasoline.

Meanwhile they have killed Charlie Kirk, the young and hugely popular conservative activist gunned down while speaking to students at Utah Valley University. Killing Kirk was not just eliminating an opponent; it was sending a message to all those who dare to think outside the woke enclosure.

His death did not provoke the unanimous mourning it deserved: too many voices on campuses and social media justified it, revealing how deep the ethical fracture is.

When assassination becomes “direct action" against those who “spread hate," liberal civilization has already surrendered.

When murder disguises itself as social therapy, liberal civilization has abdicated its foundation: the sanctity of life and of dissent.

The passage from debate to the grave is complete. For years we have witnessed a crescendo of intolerance disguised as “social justice," where the famous “hate speech" is ennobled as “resistance" when it comes from the left, and the demonization of the other becomes a moral duty.

Anyone who does not align with the dominant narrative - on gender, immigration, Israel, the role of the state, and beyond - is first culturally cancelled, then threatened, and finally physically eliminated.

James Hodgkinson, an elderly volunteer for Bernie Sanders’ campaign, shot Republican congressman Steve Scalise. “I hate Trump," Hodgkinson said.

The radical left no longer wants to convince: it wants to bury.

“I did it for Gaza," Elias Rodriguez said after he coldly murdered Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, two Israeli officials who were about to get engaged. The old right-wing antisemitism has found more sophisticated and culturally accredited heirs on the left.

At Berkeley, California, the university recently hosted a Palestinian Arab terrorist who once tried to blow herself up as a suicide bomber. The same Berkeley where a conservative, Ben Shapiro, has to wear a bulletproof vest just to speak.

A church full of children from a Catholic school in Minneapolis. A male who identified as a “transgender woman" and had changed his name from Robert to Robin - “Robin Westman" - entered during Mass and carried out a massacre: an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were killed, while another 17 children and adults were wounded.

The attacker had written on the magazine: “Kill Trump," “Six million is not enough," and “Inshallah" (which means “God willing").

What drives a transgender youth to glorify Allah and murder Christian children to “avenge Gaza"?

This new ideological syncretism of the West is grotesque: confused postmodern identities, radical Islamism, hatred of culture and tradition.

Cancel culture was just the warm-up. The next step is physical.

Meanwhile Islamism advances. It has no doubts. It slips into the Western moral void, installs itself under the cover of “tolerance", spreads hatred of Israel and the West and turns blood into virtue. It is the only coherent totalitarianism and it thrives on the cowardice of those who claim to fight the “extreme right."

Madness and hatred have infested the West.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio,member of the Middle East Forum and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.