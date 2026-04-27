Troops from the Golani Brigade, under the command of the 36th Division, remain deployed in the Forward Defense Area to prevent a direct threat to the communities in northern Israel.

During the activity, the troops identified armed terrorists who posed an immediate threat. In cooperation with forces from the Multidimensional Unit, the terrorists were struck and eliminated in close-quarters combat and in a drone strike.

In a separate operation, the troops located several weapons depots and ammunition stockpiles used by Hezbollah terrorists.

Among the weapons located were anti-tank explosive devices, explosive UAVs, remote detonation systems, RPG rockets, Kalashnikov rifles, explosive devices, hand grenades, and military equipment.

The IDF pledged that it will continue to remove threats and defend Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל