The IDF continues to strengthen its operational control in the northern Gaza Strip, while systematically dismantling what remains of Hamas's tunnel network.

In recent months, IDF troops of the Northern Brigade and the Yahalom Unit, under the command of the 252nd Division, have been carrying out a targeted operation to dismantle Hamas's underground terrorist infrastructure across the northern Gaza Strip, particularly in the Beit Hanoun area east of the Yellow Line.

As part of the operation, brigade troops, together with troops from the Yahalom Unit, have so far dismantled approximately 14 kilometers of underground tunnel routes. Within the tunnel routes, troops uncovered living quarters and a large cache of weapons. The IDF noted that brigade troops continue operations to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the area.

According to the IDF, troops of the Northern Brigade have struck and eliminated approximately 70 terrorists who violated the ceasefire agreement and posed an immediate threat to the troops in recent months.