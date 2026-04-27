For many Jewish families, Israel is more than just a place to visit. It is where children and grandchildren may one day learn, live, or build families of their own. That is why more people are buying property in Israel not only for immediate Aliyah, but as a way to create options, deepen their connection, and secure a valuable asset for the future.

The Great Israel Real Estate Event is designed for exactly that. Whether you are considering a future move, looking for an investment, thinking about a second home, or simply exploring what is possible, the event brings everything together in one place.

Attendees will hear from experienced professionals who understand both the Israeli market and the needs of buyers from abroad. Experts will explain where to buy, how to structure a purchase wisely, what financing options exist for foreign residents, and what legal and tax issues to keep in mind.

A private aliyah consultant will also be available to help attendees understand the process, timeline, and practical considerations involved in aliyah.

The event will feature opportunities in sought-after locations across the country, including Jerusalem, Ramat Beit Shemesh, Givat Ze’ev, Carmay HaNadiv, and more. Whether you are looking for community, convenience, lifestyle, or long-term value, this is a chance to compare options and think ahead with clarity.

Consider that a home in Israel can serve different purposes over time. It may begin as an investment, then become a holiday apartment, a base for children learning in Israel, or eventually your own home, and that is part of what makes buying in Israel so compelling. It creates flexibility and opportunity for the years ahead.

Join us at the upcoming Great Israel Real Estate Event near you and explore the possibilities for yourself

May 3 - Toronto

May 5 - Manhattan

May 6 - Five Towns

May 7 - Teaneck

May 10 - Monsey

May 11 - Flatbush

May 12 - Queens

Participation is free with advance registration. Looking forward to seeing you there! www.israelevent2025.com