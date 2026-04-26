A subcommittee of the Israel Medical Association’s ethics committee is set to convene next week to discuss updating the document “Medical Services in Time of War," a move that could obligate Israeli hospitals to admit thousands of wounded Palestinians from Gaza.

The document, titled “Ensuring Medical and Health Services During the Israeli-Palestinian Armed Conflict - 2003," has stirred concern within a healthcare system already under significant strain.

Read the full document [in Hebrew]

A senior figure in the economic sector, currently assisting a relative awaiting medical treatment, criticized both the proposal and the very decision to hold the discussion. He warned that raising the issue prompts serious questions about its impact on the Israeli public.

He argued that "all treatment of Palestinians who are not Israeli citizens will come at the expense of Israelis," he said, adding that the system is “already collapsing under the load," and cautioning about the potential impact on the availability of medical services.