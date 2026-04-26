Somewhere in Israel, a mother named Chaya is watching her baby boy fight for his life - with a heart that never fully formed. Chaim Rafael was born with HLHS (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome), one of the most complex congenital heart conditions in the world. The left side of his heart didn't develop properly. He has already been through a long series of surgeries and treatments in Israel - procedures, hospital rooms, sleepless nights. And now, without $300,000 for critical treatment abroad, time is running out.

>> Help save Chaim Rafael - donate now and make every second count

The doctors have already been clear: this next stage of treatment cannot happen in Israel. Three world-leading medical centers - in Vienna, Germany, and Boston - are prepared to take his case. But not without a deposit that Chaya simply cannot pay. That is why $300,000 is urgently needed - to cover the deposit, specialist evaluations, travel, lodging near the hospital for an extended stay, medications, and the follow-up care Chaim Rafael will need to recover.

"People tell me, 'Be strong.' But I'm a mother… and I'm scared", says Chaya.

Chaya has watched her son endure more in his short life than most people face in a lifetime. So many procedures. So many hospital rooms. So many nights without sleep. Every day she tries to smile for Chaim Rafael - while fighting a terror she cannot put into words.

"Every day I look at my son and I try to smile for him… But inside, I'm terrified that time will run out", Chaya admits.

She is not asking for anything she hasn't already given everything for. She has fought every battle the Israeli medical system could offer. Now the only path forward leads abroad - and the only thing standing in the way is money.

In recent days, 423 donors from the Jewish community - strangers who have never met Chaim Rafael - have already come together. $17,661 has been raised. That is real proof that people refuse to stand by. But with a $300,000 goal, the race is far from over. The 3 hospitals abroad are ready. The treatment exists. What is missing is the deposit to secure his place.

"I'm begging you - please don't let us face this alone", Chaya says. "Because for my son… every day matters. And every donation brings Chaim Rafael closer to the treatment that can keep him alive."

Chaim Rafael's treatment window will not stay open indefinitely. The hospitals abroad are ready - but his spot cannot be held without the deposit. Every day of delay is a day his heart cannot afford. 423 donors have already chosen to act. The question now is: will you?

>> Don't let a mother lose her son - donate before it's too late

If you cannot donate today - please share this. Share it with your community, your family, your friends. Because for Chaim Rafael, every hour matters. And the next person who sees this might be the one who makes it possible.

>> Join 423 donors already fighting for this child - donate now