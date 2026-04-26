The main suspect in the murder of Binyamin Yamano Zalka on Independence Day is not cooperating with investigators. Footage of his arrest, published by i24NEWS, shows him attempting to flee from police officers who arrived to detain him. He told them, “I am not connected to any murder."

At this stage, police are attributing to him a charge of murder under aggravated circumstances.

תיעוד הרצח מצלמות האבטחה

Another suspect in connection with the murder, the son of a senior figure in the security establishment, appeared today at a hearing to extend his detention and is partially cooperating with investigators.

Earlier, a video was released documenting the attack and murder on Independence Day, showing a group of youths assaulting Zelka, with one stabbing him while others beat him and looked on. So far, eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the shocking murder.