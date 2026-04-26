Yesterday, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee compared Hezbollah to a

"rough little kid living in the neighborhood who keeps throwing rocks at

everybody's window."



Hezbollah isn't a "little kid." Hezbollah's army is stronger than Lebanon's.



And Hezbollah doesn't throw "rocks at everybody's window." They kill people. They would like to kill many more.



A social worker isn't needed to solve the problem of a "rough little kid."



Hezbollah is a violent, abusive husband who killed his first wife. That needs the police.



Lebanon is a battered wife.



And like many battered wives, when the authorities try to act against the

monstrous husband, the battered wife calls out from behind the door to leave

her husband alone.



When you appreciate that Lebanon is a battered wife, you understand that

talk can only go so far.



And more importantly: you know that, like that poor, miserable battered

wife, what Lebanon says it wants isn't what Lebanon really needs.



That's why we hear Lebanese officials, like the battered wife huddled behind

the door, calling for Israel to withdraw and leave Lebanon alone to take

care of the situation by itself.



Now you might be cold-hearted in the case of the battered wife and leave her

alone.



But what if the violent husband was also attacking the neighbors?



That's the situation with Lebanon.



Someone might think that giving battered-wife Lebanon a gun would solve the

situation.



But battered-wife Lebanon doesn't have the will to seriously fight

Hezbollah.



And to make matters worse, the Lebanese Army includes a large faction of

Hezbollah-supporting Shiites!



Huckabee asserted that the effort initiated by the US will "get that little

kid out of the neighborhood."



But there was no "meat" to the remarks of President Donald Trump at the

meeting. It seemed from his remarks and in the Q&A that Mr. Trump thinks

that somehow the stature of the USA alone will cause negotiations to reach a

resolution, along with a photo op.



Hezbollah isn't going to leave the neighborhood peacefully.



It could very well be that the IDF is the only force in the world willing to

emasculate Hezbollah to the point that Lebanon is no longer a battered wife.



Everyone else is just a talker.



This isn't simple.



But claiming otherwise only contributes to the problem.





Dr. Aaron Lerner heads IMRA - Independent Media Review and Analysis, founded with his late father, and since 1992 providing news and analysis on the Middle East with a focus on Arab-Israeli relations.