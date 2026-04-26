President Trump finds himself in a quandary for which, as of this writing, there appears no way out

What he has before him, thanks to US/Israel military prowess, is a defeated enemy, which is good, but this enemy does not seem to care whether it lives or dies, which is confounding.

Trump offers them chance after chance to formally surrender, but they mock him, as if they have got the upper hand.

Which is ridiculous. The United States and Israel obliterated their air force, and their navy, which proved to these mullahs that they have no clothes.

To end the deadlock once and for all, Trump offers them generous concessions, namely ceasefires without a date.

Yet they resist and consider themselves in power so long as their power over their people stays firm.

Theirs is a perfect world when they can publicly lash a woman 25 times for adultery, and that is the rub.

How can Trump reach out over millennia? H ow can he make sense to people stuck in the 16th century.

Their god is not our God. Five times a day this death-cult prays to their Moloch.

Their god demands sacrifices that are positively ungodly, Oct 7, for example. Hamas does much of their dirty work.

Trump keeps being asked how much longer this war will last. He keeps saying a few more weeks, although so far as he is concerned it has already been over by a few weeks.

We won. They lost. But they refuse to concede, because we are facing something which they have in mind that is much larger.

Call it the war of the worlds which has already trampled half of Europe, all of the UK, and has already been welcomed in New York City.

Israel is the buffer for the entire world which chooses to resist godless tyranny. As always, David against Goliath.

Trump is aware of this. He refuses to get trapped, by a godless media, into blaming Israel for getting him into this quagmire.

This is his war, as well, for the sake of America, and Humanity.

Abraham Heschel, the rabbi who marched with MLK, remarked that a prophet is someone who knows what time it is.

Like Netanyahu, Trump knows what century this is.

Now available, a collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, “Writings."

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Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int’l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore. New from the novelist, the gambling ‘’thriller Compulsive . Website: www.jackengelhard.com

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all."