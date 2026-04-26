MK Ahmad Tibi, head of the Ta’al party, sees the merger between the parties led by former prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid as a source of inspiration for renewed unity among Arab parties.

“It is nconceivable that Lapid and Bennett find common ground for unity despite the large gaps between their camps, while we in the Arab parties are still moving slowly toward re-establishing the Joint List," Tibi said, as quoted by the Kul Al-Arab newspaper.

He added that questions over whether the alliance would be pluralistic or technical did not prevent Bennett and Lapid from moving forward, as they chose to focus on what they see as a “historic and major challenge" in the upcoming elections.

Despite ongoing difficulties in negotiations to re-establish the Joint List, Tibi expressed confidence that the four Arab parties could ultimately overcome their differences and reach agreement on a joint electoral run.

Two of his partners in the initiative, MKs Mansour Abbas and Ayman Odeh, view the Joint List as an important tool for increasing voter turnout and strengthening political influence to counter the right-wing bloc.

In a recent interview with Al-Quds Al-Arabi, Mansour Abbas said Arab society needs unity to achieve its political and social goals, adding that the best scenario would be the formation of a “government of change."

Ayman Odeh told the paper that at this stage, the decisive factor is not the exact nature of alliances within the Joint List, but increasing voter turnout within Arab society.