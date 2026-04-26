At least nine people were wounded in a mass shooting near Indiana University early this morning (Sunday).

WTHR reported that the shooting occurred at the “Little 500" college cycling race, which was being held a block from the university.

A witness told WTHR that the shooting was preceded by a fight between two women. “Two women fighting… I didn’t think too much of it."

“I figured the police would get to it. But then I saw a girl reach toward her pants leg and start firing. By then, I was already running the other way," the witness said.